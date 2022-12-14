Scarlett Johansson claims she was 'groomed' by Hollywood as bombshell-type actor

Scarlett Johansson is currently one of world's top actresses. After starring in many movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a Russian spy-turned Avenger Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow, including the standalone film for more than a decade, she has branched out with more challenging and dramatic roles in movies like 'Marriage Story' and 'Jojo Rabbit'. She is a recognised and acclaimed performer, and has received a Tony Award and a British Academy Film Award. However, in the early stages of her career, life was not easy for her as she had to face being pigeonholed in bombshell-type roles.

While speaking to Bruce Bozzi on his Table for Two podcast, Johansson said, "I did Lost in Translation and Girl With the Pearl Earring and by that point, I was 18, 19, and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality. I think it was because of that trajectory I had been sort of launched towards — I really got stuck."

She added, "I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type of actor. I was playing the other woman and the object of desire and I suddenly found myself cornered in this place like I couldn't get out of it. Right around that time is when I met with Bryan."

By Bryan, Scarlett means Creative Artists Agency's Bryan Lourd. Bruce Bozzi, incidentally, is Bryan's husband.

On the work front, Scarlett was last seen in Marvel's 'Black Widow' in 2021. She will next be seen in Wes Anderson's star-studded film 'Asteroid City', Greg Berlanti's 'Project Artemis' and Kristin Scott Thomas' directorial 'My Mothers Wedding.'