Scarlett Johansson talks about being 'hypersexualised': I felt like my career was over

Scarlett Johansson is one of the stars who has never shied away from talking about her past, career, and controversies. Recently, the 'Black Widow' actress got candid about the challenging period of her career.

Johansson has come a long way in her life and career, but there was a time when she felt that her career in Hollywood would end early because of the roles that were coming her way.

During her recent chat with Dax Shepard on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, the Oscar-nominated actress shared how she was not getting the roles that she wanted to do because of her age. "I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualised thing,"

"I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do," Johansson said via Yahoo.

''I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against. "

''I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been [acting] for a long time. I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualised thing," Johansson continued. "I felt like [my career] was over. It was like, "that’s the kind of career you have; these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, ‘This is it?'"

Further, Scarlett added that she's thankful that things are not the same now for young actresses as they are not being ''forced into being pigeonholed."

"I see younger actors that are in their 20s, and it feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things," Johansson added. "It’s another time, too. We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic. "

Scarlett made her debut with Rob Reiner's 1994 film, 'North' at the age of nine.

On her work front, the actress was last seen in Marvel's 'Black Widow' in 2021, and will next be seen in Wes Anderson's star-studded film 'Asteroid City' and Kristin Scott Thomas' directorial 'My Mothers Wedding.'

