'Samaritan' trailer: Sylvester Stallone's retired superhero returns to action. Watch

He was a one-man army in 'Rambo' movies. He rose from a slumdog to become the world heavyweight boxing champion. He was even an unstoppable shark-human hybrid. Now he is a superhero. After playing superhero-like characters throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone is finally one. In 'Samaritan' he plays the role of a retired superhero who at present spends his day literally cleaning the streets: he is a garbage collector.

The film is directed by Julius Avery, who helmed 2018's Overlord, a World War II drama with a zombie twist. In the world of 'Samaritan', the titular superhero was presumed dead two decades ago. But he is alive, and away from prying eyes, spending his days quietly. We see him, now grizzled. While watching TV, he sees reports of increasing crime and gun violence with no saviour to come to rescue the affected. The reports frustrated Samaritan, but he is not eager to reenter the superhero business.

But he risks exposure when he saves a kid from bullies. The kid becomes certain that he is the Samaritan. Danish actor Pilou Asbæk, Euron Greyjoy of 'Game of Thrones', plays the role of the villain who wants the Samaritan dead for some reason. There are a few spectacular action scenes and it is hinted that the reason Samaritan got out of the superhero business is he screwed up somehow or made bad choices.

'Samaritan' look fun, particularly if you wish to see Stallone once again kick butt. I certainly do. The action sequences look great, and Avery does have an eye for interesting visuals.

Also See: Happy birthday Huma Qureshi! Five best performances of the actor's career

The official synopsis reads, "Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin."

'Samaritan' releases on August 26 on Amazon Prime Video.