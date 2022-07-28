Happy birthday Huma Qureshi! Five best performances of the actor's career

Updated: Jul 28, 2022

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi turns 36 today. Born in New Delhi, Huma made her film debut with Anurag Kashyap's two-part epic gangster saga 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. After leaving the critics deeply impressed by her performance in that film, she has given multiple acclaimed performances. In her relatively brief film career of 10 years, she has made quite a name for herself not just in Bollywood, but also in Hollywood and British cinema. Even in small appearances in overseas movies like 'Viceroy's House' and 'Army of the Dead', she managed to leave a significant impression on the viewers. Here we list the best movies starring Huma Qureshi you need to watch today

Which one of these is your favourite?

'Gangs of Wasseypur'

While the multigenerational crime saga 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was full of numerous well-known performers, Qureshi was one of the few new ones who impressed critics with her work. She played the role of Mohsina Hamid, the love interest of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Faizal. Huma and her character do not fall under the trap of 'hero's wife'. Mohsina is an interesting character in her own right and has a definite arc that ends with the end of the entire story.
 

'Badlapur'

One again, Qureshi proves that she can punch above her weight and can still leave an impact in comparatively insignificant roles. 'Badlapur' is a revenge saga focused on Varun Dhawan's Raghav wanting to avenge his wife and son's death, and Qureshi plays the role of a sex worker and girlfriend of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Liak, one of those responsible for the crime.
 

'Ek Thi Daayan'

In this Kannan Iyer's horror thriler, Huma played the role of Tamara, a witch and wife of Emraan Hashmi's Bejoy Charan Mathur. Once again, despite shorter screen time, Qureshi did great work and her performance was well received by critics.
 

'Army of the Dead'

Zack Snyder's return to zombie films after his 2004 debut, 'Dawn of the Dead', which was a remake of George A. Romero's classic. Qureshi was one of the quarantined individuals in the movie who ends up with Dave Bautista's crew in the end. She does have a short screen time but her character is integral to the story. And Qureshi makes it shine. 
 

'Leila'

Huma Qureshi played the lead role in this acclaimed Netflix series based on author Prayaag Akbar's novel of the same name. The actor portrays the role of a mother who is searching for her daughter in a dystopian world ruled by a totalitarian regime. The world of 'Leila' echoes George Orwell's landmark novel '1984'. If you really wish to witness Qureshi at her best, this is the series to watch.

