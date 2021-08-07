Salma Hayek on her role in 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard': I love her strangeness

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek plays the role of international con artist Sonia Kincaid in 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' which is all set to be released in India on August 6.

Talking about her character in the film,Sonia Kincaid, Hayek reportedly said, “I love my character so very much. I'm so proud of creating her, she's crazy, but not randomly crazy. I was very specific about the choices I made. She's full of contradictions, but I had my own bible of how she thinks and those contradictions make sense to me. One of the things I love about her is her thought process—it's strange, but it's consistent in its strangeness. It's so much fun to do and I'm very grateful to Patrick for trusting me.”

For the unversed, 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' is an American action-comedy film that is a sequel to the 2017 film 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'.



The film has been directed by Patrick Hughes and written by Tom O'Connor and Brandon and Phillip Murphy.

'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' also stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard E. Grant—who reprising their roles—along with Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman joining the cast.