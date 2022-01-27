Ryan Reynolds reacts to street named after him in Canada's capital Ottawa

Ryan Reynolds will soon have a street named after him in Canada’s capital Ottawa.



The 'Deadpool' actor, who was raised in Vancouver, did spend part of his youth in Ottawa. Recognising his works and contributions to Canada's capital, the city will be honouring the Canadian actor by naming a new street after him in the east end.

Mayor Jim Watson took to Twitter to share the news:

This is an incredible honour and a deal is a deal, Mr Mayor… I’ve changed my daughter’s name to “Ottawa.” — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 26, 2022 ×

''It’s clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan's heart – and in his honour, I’ll be bringing forward a motion later today to have a street named after him. Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision in the east end. Look forward to seeing it open soon!''

Last year, Reynolds was honoured with the Governor General’s Award alongside actor Catherine O’Hara.



Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively, have been continuously making charitable contributions for people in Canada. They have previously worked with Ottawa Public Health to spread awareness for vaccinations.