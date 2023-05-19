Rust weapons supervisor files motion to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charge

Attorneys representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the set of the film Rust where actor-producer Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer, have filed a motion to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge, reported Associated Press. The motion, filed in Santa Fe County court, argues that the prosecutors lacked the authority to bring the charge, that the investigation was flawed, and that Gutierrez-Reed's due process rights were violated. In October 2021, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene when the gun he was holding discharged, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury to the film's director, Joel Souza.

In January of this year, both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter. However, Baldwin's charge was dropped last month by new special prosecutors who cited new evidence and the need for further investigation.