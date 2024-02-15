Rust shooting: Trial to start next week, judge refuses to dismiss case

It’s not over yet for Alec Baldwin and others in the Rust crew as a last-minute bid to throw away the case has been rejected. Now, the trial of Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed will begin as planned next week.

Rust armourer's lawyers wanted the case to get delayed

In an attempt to get the case dismissed, Hannah’s lawyer had argued that the case was irreparably tainted when the state turned over hundreds of attorney-client text messages to a key witness.

The judge presiding over the case, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer refused to dismiss the case, finding that the disclosure was not prejudicial to the defence.

With effect, Gutierrez Reed is set to go on trial on February 21 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She is accused of recklessly loading a live bullet into Alec Baldwin’s gun on the set of a film titled Rust. This led to the death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

On the motion to dismiss, the judge noted that Hannah’s lawyer, Jason Bowles had signed a consent form allowing detectives to search his client’s phone and that the form did not exclude attorney-client communications. The judge also denied a defense motion to sever the two counts to be heard at separate trials.

Hannah Reed is accused of tampering with evidence that could lead to a breakthrough

Hannah Gutierrez Reed is accused of tampering with evidence by handing off a bag of cocaine to a friend after the shooting on the set of Rust. The prosecution alleges that she was attempting to conceal evidence that could solve the case.

Meanwhile, the defence is arguing that the cocaine allegation is speculative, and that raising it would prejudice the jury on the manslaughter count.