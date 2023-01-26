RRR star Ray Stevenson replaces Kevin Spacey in historical film Gateway to the West

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, fresh off his standout performance as the main antagonist in SS Rajamouli's RRR, has landed a high-profile role in the historical action film 1242: Gateway to the West. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he will be replacing the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey in the lead role of a Hungarian priest who takes on the Mongolian army led by Batu Khan, grandson of the legendary conqueror Ghengis Khan. In the Peter Soos directorial, Eric Roberts, Michael Ironside, Bold Choimbol, David Schofield, and Christopher Lambert, among others also star. The project is currently filming. Stevenson is also known for playing Titus Pullo in HBO's landmark historical drama series Rome and Volstagg in MCU's Thor movies.

The IMDB description of the movie reads, "When the Great Mongolian army is about to invade Europe in 1242 it doesn't expect that a Hungarian castle and its Priest, Eusebius will stop it."

Why was Kevin Spacey fired from the movie?

Kevin Spacey was fired from the movie after additional accusations of sexual misconduct came to light against him. At the height of the MeToo movement, the former Hollywood bigwig was one of the first people to come under the radar. He was accused by several men and women of rape and sexual misconduct. Actor and singer Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of inappropriately touching him at a party in 1986. American Beauty and House of Cards denied the allegations. In October 2022, a jury in New York's Manhattan federal courthouse found him not liable in the $40 million lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Spacey is all set to face a trial in the UK this year for a total of 12 sexual assault and misconduct charges. The alleged offences occurred between 2005 and 2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and will face trial on June 6, 2023.