Rock band Queen's lead guitarist Brian May tests positive for Covid-19

Queen lead guitarist Brian May has tested Covid-19 positive.



The 74-year-old rock icon took to social media to share the news of his diagnosis with his fans. "Yep. The shocking day finally came for me," the musician wrote alongside the photos of his positive test.

Taylor Swift album listening party turns into Covid superspreader after 100 test positive



''The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri,'' he wrote further.

May co-founded Queen with lead singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, and together they gave out some iconic songs including 'We Will Rock You,' 'Hammer to Fall,' 'Who Wants to Live Forever,' 'I Want It All,' and 'The Show Must Go On.'



Earlier, the singer has shared his views on Covid vaccinations by calling vaccine conspiracy theorists 'fruitcakes.'

Adele and Ed Sheeran lead nominees for BRIT Awards



''Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes,' he said. 'There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole, they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me, '' he said.

Lil Nas X experiencing Covid symptoms after dropping out of Jingle Ball show



May is the latest celebrity who has revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis. Singer Charlie Puth recently shared that he has tested positive for the virus. Additionally, Doja Cat revealed that she'd also contracted COVID-19 and had cancelled the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert dates.