Taylor Swift album listening party turns into Covid superspreader after 100 test positive

The celebration party of Taylor Swift's recently released 'Red (Taylor's Version)' in Sydney Australia has turned out into a Covid-19 superspreader.

However, Swift, 32, wasn’t actually part of the party, it was a special gathering of fans to celebrate the re-release of her 2012 album.



As per the reports, more than 100 people who attended a Swift-themed party last week have since tested positive for the virus.



Partygoers who attended the 'On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party' are now being asked to isolate after "at least 97 cases" have been confirmed, officials said reportedly.



As per reports the pop star was not in attendance at the event. New South Wales Health Department has also tagged Metro Theatre in Sydney as a "new venue of concern" following the celebration of Swift`s rerelease of `Red.`

Yearender 2021: Celebrity couples who made their romance official this year



"NSW Health is reminding everyone of the importance of maintaining COVID-safe practices as the transmission is occurring at social events during the festive period," the statement reads.



Around 600 people checked in to the Sydney event via QR code. Reportedly, the New South Wales Ministry of Health said some of the cases may be the Omicron variant.



In a statement, "NSW Health is urgently contacting 600 people who attended Metro Theatre at this time and checked in via the QR code and is directing them and members of their households to immediately get tested and follow public health advice."

Can't shake this: Taylor Swift to face copyright lawsuit



"NSW Health is appealing for anyone who attended but did not check in using the QR code to urgently get tested and isolate and for the community to ensure other potential attendees are aware of this advice," the alert issued by the officials reads.



Taylor Swift dropped her much-anticipated album 'Red', which is a new spin to her old album, last month. The re-recorded version of her fourth studio album includes songs 'from the vault' and a 10-minute long version of 'All Too Well' and also features all 30 songs that were originally meant to go on her fourth studio album.

Best Album confusion? Recording Academy drops Taylor Swift from Olivia Rodrigo's album credit



Swift decided to re-record her previous six albums after music manager Scooter Braun purchased the masters to them in 2019. Her hope was that the updated takes on the original songs would give her back control of her discography.