Charlie Puth tests positive for Covid-19, says I'm not feeling amazing'

Charlie Puth's diagnosis comes shortly after a string of celebs who have recently tested positive for covid.
Singer Charlie Puth has tested positive for Covid-19.
The 30-year-old singer announced his diagnosis to his fans and shared that he's "not feeling amazing" and to "be safe and careful this holiday season."
Taking to his Twitter handle, Puth wrote, ''Hey everyone. I tested positive for Covid this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me. I write you this update, feeling like a complete ass, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon.''
Puth is fully vaccinated and has earlier shared his COVID-19 vaccination status on his social media: "I got my second shot today feeling a little wooooozy and loopy." His fans wished him a speedy recovery as his mother, Debra, tweeted: "I'm so glad you are vaccinated.
Puth is the latest celebrity who has revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis. Billie Eilish recently shared that she tested positive for the virus in August after she had been vaccinated.
Additionally, Doja Cat revealed that she'd also contracted COVID-19 and had cancelled the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert dates. Lil Nas X and Coldplay have also cancelled their iHeartRadio performances after members of their respective team members tested positive for COVID-19.