Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee teaming with streamer for multi-year creative deal

Award-winning and celebrated director Spike Lee is now teaming up with Netflix for a multi-year creative partnership. Their previous successful collaborations include ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ series.

Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks will make exclusive content for the streamer after working together on four projects. While the above two projects were written by Spike Lee, he directed ‘Rodney King’ and produced ‘See You Yesterday’.

In a statement, Spike Lee said, “There is no better way for me and my company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with Ted, Scott And Tendo — da fearless leaders of Netflix. Besides my joints, we together will focus on the new diverse storytellers, youth must be served.”

Speaking to the streamer’s perspective on this deal, Netflix’s head of global film Scott Stuber said, “Throughout Spike’s incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining. We’re privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn’s very own to the world.”

The partnership will begin in the new year.

Spike Lee will next produce ‘Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu’ for Netflix.