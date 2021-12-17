Miss World 2021 postponed, India’s Manasa Varanasi & other contestants contract COVID-19

One of the prestigious beauty pageants Miss World has been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.



The grand finale of this year's beauty pageant, which was scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico was called off after several contestants tested positive for Covid-19 and have been temporarily postponed due to the health and safety concerns of contestants, staff, crew, and the general public.



As per the official statement released by organisers on Miss Worl's official Instagram handle, the broadcast will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.



''Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.'' Statement reads.

The decision was made after 17 contestants and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.



''SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto RicoColiseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.''



The event was supposed to take place on December 16 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico.



Safety measures were also implemented after Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed, ''As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.''

''The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.''



“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd.

Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi, born in Hyderabad, was representing India at the Miss World 2021 pageant also got infected and will come back to India.

"We were in great disbelief that she (Manasa Varanasi) might not be able to grace the world stage inspite of her immense hard work and dedication, however her safety is of utmost importance to us," Miss India Organisation said on their official Instagram page.

"We can't wait to welcome Manasa back home, nurture her back to health and send her back stronger, healthier and happier," it added.