Doja Cat tests Covid-19 positive, pulls out of Jingle Ball tour

Doja Cat will no longer perform on her scheduled dates of iHeartRadio's 'Jingle Ball' tour, due to testing positive for COVID-19.



She announced her diagnosis after revealing that members of her team tested positive days earlier.



''As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution,'' the 26-year-old artist wrote in a statement shared on her social media handle.



She continued: ''Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.''

''While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love XO,'' she concluded her message.



This is the second time Doja has tested covid positive, despite being vaccinated. She was first tested positive in July of 2020. The songstress earlier revealed that she has cancelled her two performances of her tour after a few members of her team tested positive.



In the statement, she wrote, "For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won't be able to perform at iHeartRadio's New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball."

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X and Coldplay have also withdrawn from the event after members of their respective team members tested positive for COVID-19.