Travis Scott dropped from Coachella 2022 following Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is no longer a part of the lineup for Coachella 2022 music concert following the Astroworld tragedy that led to the deaths of many of his fans.

As reported by Variety, the musician has been removed after a Change.org petition started online, demanding his removal from Coachella’s lineup. Almost ten people died after the crowd rampaged during his headlining set in November.

The petition has gathered nearly 60,000 signatures, pressing the Coachella organisers to take cognisance of the public’s demand.

Reports suggest that the Coachella festival informed Travis Scott’s agent, Cara Lewis of the Cara Lewis Group, of its intent to pull him out and that it would pay a kill fee for the cancellation, typically 25 per cent.

Currently, Coachella is the biggest music festival in North America, with a capacity of 125,000. The 2022 edition is already sold out.