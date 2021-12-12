Lil Nas X, Coldplay drop out of Jingle Bell Ball after team members contract covid-19

A day after Doja Cat cancelled her two Jingle Bell Ball performances, Lil Nas X and Coldplay have withdrawn from the event after members of their respective team members tested positive for COVID-19.



The radio station confirmed the cancellation news and revealed that they will be replaced by Arrdee and Tom Grennan, with Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, who will perform extended sets on their respective nights as well.

Giving a new update, Capital FM shared a new statement: "Sadly we have had to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard."

''Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for Covid-19 and therefore are not able to perform. We'd like to wish the very best and a speedy recovery to Coldplay, Lil Nas X and their teams. Of course, everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on,'' the statement reads.



However, Coldplay also took to their social media handles to announce the news, "We regret to say that, due to positive COVID-19 cases in the band's touring party, we're no longer able to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball tonight in London or on The Voice of Germany on Sunday," they wrote.

In a video posted on Capital FM's Twitter page, Lil Nas X said: ''Hey guys, sorry I couldn't make it, a few of the members of my team got Covid and we just don't want to be irresponsible and risk it. Hope you guys have an amazing time. I love you and I'll see you soon.''

Cancellation news comes a day after, Doja Cat revealed that has cancelled her two tour stops in Boston and New York after "a few members" of her team tested positive for covid.



The 26-year-old singer shared an update on her social media just hours before NYC’s Jingle Ball was set to start at Madison Square Garden.



''We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine,” reads the message. “For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball. I’m extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great lineup for you all, wish I could be there,'' she wrote.

The Jingle Bell Ball is the latest holiday concert series to face the impacts of COVID-19.