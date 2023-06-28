Rent the pink Barbie dream house with Ryan Gosling as host!

The release of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie is not far. Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by her and her filmmaker husband Noah Baumbach, the film has a huge cast with well-known names, including Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Now, a pink Barbie dream house in Malibu has now been made available for rent by the studio Warner Bros. Fans can even rent the house through Airbnb, where it will be hosted by none other than Gosling, who portrays Ken in the film.

A social media post from Airbnb, which you can see above, shared a picture of the place and wrote, "The Barbie Malibu DreamHouse is back on Airbnb—but this time, Ken’s hosting. While everyone’s favorite doll makes her live action film debut in BARBIE, Ken transformed the pink palace with maximum Kenergy—cowboy hats, rollerblades, you name it. Everyone in Barbie Land can request to book these stays on July 17 at 10am PT at the link in our bio."

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie and Ken, having faced expulsion from the idyllic Barbie Land due to their imperfections, embark on an adventure of self-exploration in the realm of reality. The official synopsis of the film reads, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken."

Barbie release date

Barbie will be released on July 21.