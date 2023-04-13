Renfield reviews: Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult's vampire comedy movie divides critics

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult-starrer vampire comedy movie Renfield has received mixed to positive reviews from critics. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored 62 per cent rating. The critical consensus reads, "Although it fails to take full advantage of its committed stars and killer premise, Renfield's batty horror-comedy blend sinks in just enough to leave an impression." Written by Ryan Ridley and directed by Chris McKay, the film features Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, and Shohreh Aghdashloo in supporting roles. Hoult essays the role of R. M. Renfield, the infamous minion of Dracula, and his trials and tribulations in the service of the century-old vampire.

Here are some of the reviews of Renfield:

IndieWire's Kate Erbland wrote, "All stuff that sounds fun on paper, but is utterly limp in execution. There’s nothing juicy here, nothing really new, a bloodless spin on what should have been a tasty new take."

Associated Press' Jake Coyle was more positive. He said, "Renfield is enjoyable enough in a disposable sort of way. A lack of self-seriousness is a quality to be appreciated in any movie like this. And Hoult manages to be remarkably sweet while at the same time using human limbs to decapitate other victims."

San Francisco Chronicle's Bob Strauss wrote, “Renfield is the kind of project where you just have to pick out elements to enjoy and suffer through the rest."

Houston Chronicle's Cary Darling wrote, "If not for (Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult's) chemistry and screen presence, "Renfield wouldn't have much to sink its teeth into."

IGN Movies' Matt Donato wrote, "Renfield makes a mess of its story at times, but does a good enough job getting gorgeously gruesome with its vampire action sequences to win us over with cartoonish gore – and Nicolas Cage's Dracula is one for the ages."

Renfield releases on April 14.

