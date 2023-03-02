Release of Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's Citadel trailer delayed due to this reason

Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the first trailer of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' much talked-about web series Citadel. Created by the Russo Brothers, the global spy series also features Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The trailer was scheduled to release on March 2 but was pushed to a later date. The makers decided to postpone the release date of the trailer due to the tragic events in Greece where a passenger train collided with a freight train on March 1. The tragic accident led to 38 deaths and left scores of others injured.



"Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday’s devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel," an official statement from the makers stated.

What is Citadel about?



The show will premiere on Amazon on April 28 and prior to the release of the trailer, the show's plot line hints at an action-packed spy-thriller that goes back and forth in time. Citadel is believed to take place (at least in part) on a train as suggested by the recently released first-look images of stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden that feature them in a luxury dining car."



The show will premiere with first two episodes on April 28, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers` AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio.



Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers. The American series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

