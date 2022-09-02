Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' set to be second most expensive show ever with over $200 million budget?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden-starrer Amazon Original series 'Citadel' is reportedly on the track to become the second most expensive show ever made, after 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' which is said to be at least $465 million.

As per the latest reports, the series has overrun its already massive budget due to ridiculously expensive reshoots and the shocking exit of half of its creative team. It may now cost much above $200 million.

The news broke today at The Hollywood Reporter, which reported that the spy thriller was already costing somewhere around $160 million net and due to cost overruns and creative differences, an additional cost of $75 million has been attached to it. This has resulted in the series quietly becoming one of the most expensive shows ever produced.

Amazon is yet to comment on the budget and the exits.

The report further quotes sources who claimed that the megacorporation had reservations about early footage of the series, with the Russo Brothers, who were busy with their pricey action project 'The Gray Man'. This led to “creative differences” and two competing cuts, one pushed by the Russos, the other by Appelbaum and Nemec.

Between Joe Russo and Appelbaum, Amazon chose to bet on the Russos, and days before Christmas, Appelbaum made his shocking exit from the series.

Appelbaum, along with Brian Kirk, directed five out of seven episodes.

Also read: Park Eun-bin's 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' sparks autism debate

Citadel marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas' OTT debut. She previously played a pivotal role in the hit TV series, 'Quantico' and received love worldwide. PeeCee also has a Bollywood film in the pipeline with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.