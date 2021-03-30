Rebecca Hall starrer 'The Night House' trailer is not for the faint-hearted

Looks we are no longer safe in our own homes as Rebecca Hall stars in this intriguing spooky horror ‘The Night House’. From the trailer, the house looks like it’s been designed keeping just her in mind and not in a good way.

Crafted by her late husband whom she can’t get over as she mourns his death, Rebecca Hall playing Beth keeps pondering over what her husband’s last note means. The letter reads: “You were right. There is nothing. Nothing is after you. You’re safe now.”

Creepy things happen in The Night House, in the very house Beth lives in. There seems to be another replica of the house with another Beth living right in it. So there are bloody footprints, inverted realities and some rather painful looking contortion that play a part with whatever it is that lies at the center of Beth’s supposed twin realities. Oh, and there’s an invisible presence that’s stalking Rebecca Hall’s central character as well.

Watch the trailer here:

‘The Night House’ premieres only in theaters on July 16.