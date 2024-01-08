Rachel is back: Jennifer Aniston debuts Friends-inspired look at Golden Globes 2024

Jennifer Aniston looked like a million bucks at the Golden Globes 2024 awards night. She smiled and waved at the cameras and won us all over again as she strutted the red carpet in a classic black gown that had pearl embroidery all over it and came with no straps. The strapless gown accentuated her body while she kept the entire look neat and clean with minimal makeup and open hair. What caught everyone’s attention was that Jennifer has gone back to her Rachel days as she debuted a Friends-inspired hairstyle at the first awards of the year.

The haircut was synonymous with her cult-favourite character Rachel from Friends.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston attended the Golden Globes 2024 in support of her show, The Morning Show, which was up for two awards. The awards night was, however, crowded with chatter and applause for two of the biggest shows of 2023 – Barbie and Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer took home all the big wins including Best Film Drama, Best Actor Drama, Best Supporting Actor Drama, and Best Director among others. Check out the full list of winners here

Among the TV wins, Succession won Best TV Drama, The Bear won Best TV Comedy/Musical, and Beef won in Limited Series. Find out who wore what at the Golden Globes 2024 awards night.