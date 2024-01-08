Golden Globes 2024 Best PDA Moment: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner bring date night to Globes
Story highlights
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner confirmed all rumours of them being in love with a sweet kiss they shared at the Golden Globes 2024 awards ceremony.
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner confirmed all rumours of them being in love with a sweet kiss they shared at the Golden Globes 2024 awards ceremony.
It was a night full of romance and PDA for lovebirds Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner as the two turned up the heat during the Golden Globes Awards 2024 ceremony. Many would say that it’s a good start to the awards season of 2024 as the much-in-love couple made some memories while announcing to the world that they are taking things seriously.
The two shared a quick kiss while cameras panned and people enjoyed a short break in between awards being presented. At one point, Kylie played with Timothee’s chain and the two smiled and looked at each other while discussing something. The official page of Golden Globes also shared the candid moment on X platform and wrote, "Date night at the #GoldenGlobes with @RealChalamet and @KylieJenner.”
Some people take their date to the movies, and others take them to the #GoldenGlobes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/doX8fkp5nB— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
As soon as the video was shared on the social media platform, fans couldn’t keep calm and bombarded the feed with sweet messages for the two. One fan wrote, "Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them?" Another said, "Sorry they look cute and in love!!!" Another asked about what they were talking about.
trending now
This is the first time that Timothee and Kylie have gone all out in the public space. Before this, the two had not addressed the rumours. After months of speculation, Timothe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted in public in September last year. The duo attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.
The relationship rumours became public months after Kylie had broken up with singer-rapper Travis Scott. Kylie and Travis are parents to two children – daughter Stormi, and son Aire.
On the work front, Timothee Chalamet will be seen in Dune 2. The film will hit theatres on March 1.