Golden Globes 2024 Best PDA Moment: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner bring date night to Globes

It was a night full of romance and PDA for lovebirds Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner as the two turned up the heat during the Golden Globes Awards 2024 ceremony. Many would say that it’s a good start to the awards season of 2024 as the much-in-love couple made some memories while announcing to the world that they are taking things seriously.

The two shared a quick kiss while cameras panned and people enjoyed a short break in between awards being presented. At one point, Kylie played with Timothee’s chain and the two smiled and looked at each other while discussing something. The official page of Golden Globes also shared the candid moment on X platform and wrote, "Date night at the #GoldenGlobes with @RealChalamet and @KylieJenner.”

Some people take their date to the movies, and others take them to the #GoldenGlobes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/doX8fkp5nB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024 ×

As soon as the video was shared on the social media platform, fans couldn’t keep calm and bombarded the feed with sweet messages for the two. One fan wrote, "Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them?" Another said, "Sorry they look cute and in love!!!" Another asked about what they were talking about.