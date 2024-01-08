LIVE TV
Besties reunite! Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez pose together at the Golden Globes

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Jan 08, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at Golden Globes 2024 Photograph:(Twitter)

It was a girls' night out for BFFs Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. As Hollywood kicked off the awards season on Sunday night with the 81st Golden Globes, the two friends reunited at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California where the ceremony is taking place. 

Gomez who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category caught up with bestie Swift on the red carpet and eventually inside- at the ceremony. Swift too is up for an award in the Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for her film based on the famous and massively successful Eras tour.

Pictures and videos of their reunion went viral on X in no time and sent their fans into a frenzy.

Fans even used monickers like Taylena and Saylor to share their excitement over their reunion. 

The two friends looked stunning on the awards night, Taylor Swift shimmered in a sequinned green gown while Gomez turnedup in a stunning ruby red custom Giorgia Armani Prive silk gown for the awards ceremony. 

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

