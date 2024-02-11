Quinta Brunson's show Abbott Elementary renewed for season 4 at ABC

Great news for Abbott Elementary fans! Just days after the Season 3 premiere of the show, the makers announced that the show had been renewed for Season 4.

The renewal news was announced at the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2024 press tour by the surprise guest William Stanford Davis, who in the show plays the role of Mr. Johnson. No further details about season 4, such as the release date or synopsis, have yet to be finalised.

Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated show was released on Feb 7.



Created by Quinta Brunson, who also plays the lead role of Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher at the underfunded school. Since the show premiered in December 2021, it has been a major hit among the audience and critics alike.

In recent years, the show has earned several nominations for prestigious awards. In 2023, the show nabbed several Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, among others.

The renewal news comes a few days after Brunson made Emmy history as the second black actress to win an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award.

“I don’t even know why I’m so emotional. I think, like, the Carol Burnett of it all,” Brunson said in her emotional acceptance speech.

“Thank you so much. I love making Abbott Elementary so much. And I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time. I just love comedy so much. I’m so happy to be able to get this. I didn’t prepare anything, because I just didn’t think — oh god,” Brunson said before adding “I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much.”