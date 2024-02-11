King Charles expresses 'heartfelt thanks' in first statement since being diagnosed with cancer

Britain's King Charles on Saturday (Feb 10) released his first statement since being diagnosed with cancer and expressed gratitude to the people for their messages of support.

The 75-year-old monarch said that it was heartening to witness how sharing his diagnosis helped promote a better understanding of the condition.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," Charles wrote.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement, he added.

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," the note published on monarch's website and the royal family's official page on social media platform X further read. A thank you message from His Majesty The King.



"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience," the king added, signing the letter "Charles R."

Queen Camilla also spoke about his health. She shared an update about her husband on Thursday stating that he was doing "extremely well under the circumstances".

"He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public has been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering."

Buckingham Palace shared the news about Charles' health on Monday and informed that his treatment had begun and that he had taken a break from public duties.

King Charles' Cancer diagnosis

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Since then Charles has been "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis His Majesty received.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a statement said.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," it added.