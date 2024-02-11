Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 nominations announced: Mariah Carey, Cher found mention in the list

The new list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees is out, and much like past years, this time the list also includes some legendary stars, rock stalwarts, and late icons, among others.



On Saturday, the list was released, and this year, singer Mariah Carey, legendary singer Cher, and late Irish singer Sinead O'Connor are some of the nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



Rock star Ozzy Osbourne's solo career has been recognized this year. Ozzy, 75, has been previously inducted into the Hall of Fame with his band, Black Sabbath.

This year, ten out of fifteen nominations are on the ballot for the first time, such as Carey, Cher, Frampton, Kool & the Gang, and Kravitz among others. “Continuing in the true spirit of rock ‘n’ roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement.



An artist or band that has released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination is eligible for this honour.



To clinch the big honour, the nominees who are returning to the ballot for the second time are Mary J. Blige, Jane’s Addiction, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. and Rakim among others.

The final list will be announced in late April, with the ceremony set for the fall.



The induction ceremony which will take place in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney +, and an edited version will air on

ABC later.

Inductees are selected by more than 1,000 artists, music industry members and historians. Fans are also allowed to vote for their favourite star. They can participate online or in person at the museum in Cleveland, Ohio.



Check out the complete list of 2024 nominees here:



Mary J. Blige



Mariah Carey

Sinead O’Connor



Ozzy Osbourne



Cher