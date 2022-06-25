Quentin Tarantino: 'Brad Pitt is one of the last big-screen movie stars'

Quentin Tarantino has showered praise over Brad Pitt in a GQ profile on the actor. Tarantino, who directed Pitt in 'Inglourious Basterds' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', called Pitt an "older-style movie star."

At 58, Pitt is still one of the world's most-loved heartthrobs, with popular opinion being that he is getting better with age, demonstrating before our eyes the "aging like fine wine" expression.

Tarantino told GQ, "He suggests an older-style movie star. He’s really good-looking. He’s also really masculine and he’s also really hip; he gets the joke.… But the thing that only the directors that work with Brad and the actors that act opposite him really know, what he’s so incredibly talented at, is his ability to really understand the scene. He might not be able to articulate it, but he has an instinctive understanding about it. He’s one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars, It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing starshine."

Also Read: Brad Pitt opens up about his depression, quitting cigarette & more

He added, " I noticed it when we were doing Inglourious Basterds. When Brad was in the shot, I didn’t feel like I was looking through the viewfinder of the camera. I felt like I was watching a movie. Just his presence in the four walls of the frame created that impression."

A Shawnee, Oklahoma native, Pitt began his career with a minor role in 1987's 'Hunk', but really gained fame with 1994's Anne Rice adaptation 'Interview with the Vampire' opposite Tom Cruise. Since then, he has starred in acclaimed movies like 'Seven', 'Fight Club', 'Ocean's Eleven', 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', 'World War Z', among others,

He also received an acting Oscar for his performance in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. He also has a producing Oscar in the Best Picture category for bankrolling '12 Years a Slave'.

Brad Pitt will next be seen in 'Bullet Train'. The David Leitch directorial also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock. It will be released on

August 5.



