Producers Guild Awards 2022 postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

Joining a long list of events and awards that have been postponed or scaled down amid the COVID spike, the 2022 Producers Guild Awards will also not happen on the scheduled date.

The Producers Guild of America made the announcement that the new ceremony will take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles instead of the scheduled date of February 26.

Amid other checks and covid protocols in place, the attendees of the Producers Guild Awards 2022 will have to furnish a proof of vaccination to enter the premises and a recent negative COVID-19 test if eligible.

Amid other changed, nominations for the children’s, sports and short-form categories will now be announced on January 18. The winners in those categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’ nominee celebrations in Los Angeles and New York during the week of March 15. Previously announced dates, including eligibility, voting windows and future nominations announcements, will remain the same.

Previously, the Critics Choice Awards and Grammys, were also postponed.

