Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas New Year celebration was all about togetherness

Priyanka Chopra is giving her fans a sneak peek into her New Year's celebration.



The Matrix 4 actress rang in the new year 2022 with her husband singer Nick Jonas and her family & friends on a lavish yacht.

New Year 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-town celebs extend warm wishes



Taking to her Instagram, Chopra dropped some photos from their celebration and called the place 'Heaven'. The photos show the couple spending some private time together and cuddling on the deck of the yacht, Priyanka wearing 2022 glasses, sunbathing in a red bikini and other moments from their outing.



Sharing pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Photo dump* So grateful for friends family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore you @natasha.poonawalla.”

As always, Chopra is looking stunning in a pink maxi dress as she rests her arms on husband Nick Jonas' lap, who's wearing a colourful shirt.



Earlier, Nick shared a picture of them in which he's kissing Priyanka, “My forever New Years kiss,” he had captioned the picture.

Chopra, who is in the USA after she wrapped up her work commitments and recently celebrated Christmas in their Los Angeles home in California.

John Abraham, wife Priya test Covid-19 positive, quarantined at home



Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's latest outing, 'The Matrix Resurrections', is performing below the expectations at the box office. In the film, the 'Quantico' actress plays the role of adult Sati and has been getting a lot of praise from critics and fans as well for her outstanding acting.



On the work front, Chopra will soon be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa', also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also has 'Text For You' with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and Russo Brothers web series titled 'Citadel' in her kitty.