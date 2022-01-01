New Year 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-town celebs extend warm wishes
After the pandemic year, a new year is finally here and people across the globe have been welcoming it with hope and new wishes. From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's what celebs shared for their fans.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rang in the new year with their 11-month-old daughter Vamika in South Africa. Sharing a sneak peek into the New Year celebrations with her family and friends, Anushka wrote, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I`ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!." She also added a `family of three` emoticon in the caption.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, on Saturday, shared a beautiful glimpse from their New Year celebration. Nick took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture where Priyanka could be seen packing a kiss on his cheek. Sharing the mushy post, he wrote, "My forever New Years kiss."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar is currently vacationing in the Maldives with Twinkle Khanna and their daughter.
Taking to his social media handle, The 'Bell Bottom' actor wished fans with a video of him chanting the Gayatri Mantra before the sun.
Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid. Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!" who is an early riser, did not celebrate new year's eve but new year morning of 2022.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor shared a series of snaps from her New Year's celebration with husband Anand Ahuja. ''Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022. @anandahuja #newyear 📸 @rowben,'' she captioned the post.
This year, Kapoor rang in New Year with her husband Anand Ahuja at her Notting Hill home in London. For the evening, Anand and Sonam could be seen could be seen twinning in black as they share a deep kiss.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan joined sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu and other family members for the New Year's celebration. Soha took to her social media handle to share some lovely pictures from the occasion.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never misses out a single chance to express their love for each other publically. On New Year's eve, Singh shared a rare insight from their intimate New Year dinner. '83' actor, who is on a vacation with his wife, on Friday shared a rare glimpse from their celebration.
Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Ranveer simply wrote #happynewyear in the caption. In the monochrome video, Ranveer asks Deepika, “Having fun baby?”. Responding to him, the 'Padmavat' actor says in Ranveer's '83' accent, “We are here to enjoy, What else we here for?”.