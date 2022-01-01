New Year 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-town celebs extend warm wishes

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is currently vacationing in the Maldives with Twinkle Khanna and their daughter.



Taking to his social media handle, The 'Bell Bottom' actor wished fans with a video of him chanting the Gayatri Mantra before the sun.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid. Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!" who is an early riser, did not celebrate new year's eve but new year morning of 2022.''

(Photograph:Twitter)