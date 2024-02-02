Priscilla sets OTT debut for this date in February

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla has now set its streaming debut date.

The film released in theatres in October and will now release on Max on February 23. The film stars Cailee Spaeny in the titular role, chronicling her marriage to Elvis Presley, played by Jacob Elordi.

The film is based on the book Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley. In the book, Priscilla talks about meeting Elvis Presley, their marriage, and the factors and issues that led to the couple's divorce.

The film details the rise and fall of the iconic couple’s marriage while offering a different perspective on the king of rock ‘n’ roll as told through the eyes of his wife.

Priscilla was received well at the box office and led to Cailee Spaeny earning a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actor. The film was also nominated for the Golden Lion at the 80th annual Venice Film Festival, with Spaeny winning the Coppa Volpi for best actress.

Elvis and Priscilla

Priscilla and Elvis’ relationship began when she was just 14, and they married when she was 21 in 1967. According to Priscilla's memoir, she remained a virgin until her wedding. Despite the challenges of Elvis' high-profile lifestyle, their connection remained strong even after their divorce in 1973. Elvis' untimely death in 1977 left a void in the music world and in Priscilla's life.

