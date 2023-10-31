Priscilla: Elvis Presley film to close Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Fest, to release in India soon

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla will have the honour of closing the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on November 3 as part of its South Asia premiere. The film saw its world premiere in Venice where Cailee Spaeny was awarded the Volpi Cup for best actress for her portrayal of Priscilla.

In the film, Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party and has an instant crush on him, When she meets him, Elvis is already a big deal by that time and is a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar.

Anu Rangachar, head of the international program at the Mumbai festival, said: “In Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s storytelling is bold in exploration and delicate in expression. Based on a self-expressed story of love, Cailee Spaeny in the titular role, shines like a diamond in this nuanced tale about teenage dreams and toxic love. We are delighted to announce Priscilla as the closing film at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.”

Meanwhile, for its theatrical release in India, MUBI owns all rights to Priscilla. The film will release in India via MUBI in partnership with PVR Inox Pictures.

Svetlana Naudiyal, programming director, Asia, MUBI said, “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with the prestigious Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, celebrating our shared love for cinema. Through this collaboration, we are excited to hold the South Asia premiere of Sofia Coppola’s acclaimed film Priscilla.”

The ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kickstarted on October 27 with Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

