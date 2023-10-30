Priyanka Chopra reveals she has auditioned for a film thrice: ‘Ego is end of everything’

Priyanka Chopra has been in the movie business for over two decades now. And she has seen many ups and downs in her career. Crossing all the hurdles, our Desi girl has come a long way and has also made a strong imprint in Hollywood. Currently, Chopra is in Mumbai, India, for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, which is currently underway at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center.

Priyanka, who is the chairperson of the film festival, was part of a masterclass alongside actress Bhumi Pednekar, where she discussed his acting career and how she has never allowed her ego to take the front seat.

Talking about her career, Priyanka revealed that there have been some times when she had to fight to audition for the role.

Sharing her story, Chopra said that she once liked the script and asked her agents to call up the filmmakers for her audition. Without revealing the name of the project, Priyanka said that she did ''three auditions for the film.''

As reported by Etimes, she said, “There are times where a movie which I pursue, there are different scenarios. When a script has come to me for my consideration, I will read it for just my character first and to see if the story is interesting. If it is hard to read the script, even if your character is amazing, then I sit with the filmmakers on why it was a hard read. Every wall you hit, you have to solve that first.”

The Citadel star added, “There was a particular film that I read about and I really wanted to be a part of. I got my agents to call the filmmakers and offer myself to audition for the movie. I had to do 3 auditions, first was a meeting with the filmmakers, second he came over to my house and did a reading and then the third time we went to the studio and I got the part.”

Further, Priyanka said that she has never let her pride stand in ''between her dreams.''

“I am not afraid of pursuing my dreams and my pride doesn't stand in front of my dreams ever. If you want something, don't let your pride stand in front of you. Ego is the end of everything, hard work, humility and persistence is all you need to be successful in any field. Come from a place of no pride, come from a team, wanting to help others rise instead of wanting to pull others down. Because you are insecure about something and in that feeling, we pull others down. Try to be a leader in your field and you don't have to be on top of your game for that. You have to be an everyday leader, in smaller environments, for your family, for your colleagues. The world needs everyday leaders and that requires having humility, persistence and a sense of hard work.”

Priyanka attended the opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).