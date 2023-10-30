Koffee With Karan Bobby and Sunny Deol get candid about dad Dharmendra's onscreen kiss

The Deol siblings, Sunny and Bobby will share the couch on the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. The trailer was dropped on Monday. The first episode featuring power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh garnered a lot of positive feedback back and the latest trailer of seems to promise an equally fun episode. The Deol brothers had been stealing the limelight with their projects including Gadar 2 success and Bobby’s looks in the upcoming film Animal. The episode promises to show candid details the brothers like never before.

Season 8 has opened with immense love and appreciation and it couldn’t get more exciting, as this time, the dynamic Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are set to grace the Koffee couch.

The trailer shows Karan giving a standing ovation to the brothers for their recent successes.



“The first thing I have to do is give you a standing ovation”. They even discussed their father Dharmendra’s iconic kissing scene in Karan’s latest film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani.’ Sunny said “My Dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it."



Karan Johar also revealed how Sunny Deol has a teddy bear fetish, “Who would know that a man who could destroy a country with a hand pump could actually be into teddy bears!” quipped Karan. Koffee With Karan Season 8’s next episode will drop on November 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.