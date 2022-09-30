'Prince Andrew: Banished' trailer explores sexual assault allegations against the controversial British royal

A trailer for 'Prince Andrew: Banished' is here. The Peacock documentary explores the allegations of sexual assault and his friendship with convicted sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew has always rejected any misconduct but when allegations came to light, he was stripped of military titles and resigned from public offices. He, however, was not punished by the law, and had an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a woman who had accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. While the allegation remains unproven, he was photographed with his arm around her waist. The documentary features interviews with sources inside the palace, people close to Prince Andrew, and the lawyers who made the allegations public.

The short trailer gives a decent idea as to what to expect. While a lot of details about the case against Prince Andrew are already known, the documentary teases new information and insight. It also aims to explore Prince Andrew as a person, and earlier controversies that plagued his life.

“When you are the Queen’s son, no one ever tells you the truth,” says journalist and author Tina Brown in the trailer. Brown is best known for her biography of Princess Diana called 'The Diana Chronicles' and inside account of the British royal family called 'The Palace Papers'.

“Prince Andrew thought he was more than a royal. He thought he was a celebrity. The talk of the dinner parties was he couldn’t keep his trousers closed," one other journalist adds.

The official synopsis of 'Prince Andrew: Banished' reads, "Prince Andrew: Banished unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York - formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer - whose behavior antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family. Through new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew’s social circle, and the legal team that brought the allegations to light, the documentary takes a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire, and greed that pushed Andrew; first, into the orbit of notorious sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and then into a sordid sex trafficking scandal that threatens to bring down the House of Windsor."

'Prince Andrew: Banished' arrives on October 5 on Peacock.

