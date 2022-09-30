Danny Boyle to recreate 'The Matrix' through dance stage show in Manchester

English filmmaker Danny Boyle is all set to direct a dance version of 'The Matrix' on the stage, reported BBC. The Oscar-winning director, known for 'Slumdog Millionaire' and '127 Hours', will use dance, music, and visual effects to fashion an immersive experience that will one of the opening shows at the Factory International arts centre in southwestern city of Manchester. The venue an host up to 7000 people. The production will be performed in the months of October and November in 2023. The show is titled 'Free Your Mind'.

In Pics | Trevor Noah quits 'The Daily Show': 6 major controversies that plagued comedian's tenure

A statement as per BBC read, "Spectacular visual effects, a cast of professional dancers and hundreds of Manchester participants will recreate some of the film's most iconic scenes, provoking visions of an alternative future."

Boyle, who belongs to Radcliffe in Greater Manchester, said 'The Matrix' was an "extraordinarily prophetic film and a wonderfully enjoyable film whose warnings about the power and possible abuses of technology were ahead of its time."

"I remember seeing the first one and, as I think was true for a lot of people, not really understanding what I was seeing, except enjoying it on a visceral level and being bewildered and intrigued on it. And it's not often that a film reveals itself to you over the next 10 to 15 years, which is what's happened," he added.

Starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role, 'The Matrix' was directed by the Wachaowskis. Considered one of the greatest science fiction movies ever made, the film imagined that our world is but a programme created by advanced and hostile machines to keep humanity enslaved and unaware of its shackles.

The film also featured Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano in the cast. The original has spawned three sequels, though none have come close to creating an experience that can come close to the original.