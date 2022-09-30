Trevor Noah quits 'The Daily Show': 6 major controversies that plagued comedian's tenure

South African comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah recently announced he will be quitting late night satirical news TV series 'The Daily Show' after seven years. He made the announcement through an emotion-laden video message shared on his social media sites. “We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time," he said. He added that he had come to realise that there was “another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring," he said. Noah took over from Jon Stewart in 2015. Before that he was a correspondent for the show.