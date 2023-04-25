'Preternatural talent': Denzel Washington receives lifetime achievement award at CinemaCon
Denzel Washington received a lifetime achievement award at CinemaCon, and was received with a standing ovation. In his speech, he expressed his gratitude to the audience for their support throughout his career.
Veteran actor Denzel Washington was conferred with a surprise lifetime achievement at the ongoing CinemaCon, as per The Hollywood Reporter. During Sony's presentation at the event on Monday night, CEO Tom Rothman said that pundits believe that movie stars do not matter anymore. He disagrees, he said, adding, "They are just rarer than ever. Streaming doesn’t create movie stars, only global hits do.” He then took the moment to make the announcement of Washington's honour. In praising Washington, Rothman spoke with reverence about the actor's "preternatural talent", remarking that he had never seen him hit a false note, and neither had anyone else.
Washington smiled at the stage. And in a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, he thanked the audience for their unwavering support throughout his career. "We would be nothing without you all. What we do means nothing if you’re not there, without your houses. We are here for you, because of you and we thank you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ve been blessed beyond measure," he said.
Washington has been an actor for more than four decades. He has appeared in more than 50 films and has won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Tony Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
Washington first gained widespread recognition for his role as Private Trip in the 1989 historical war drama Glory, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination. He went on to deliver powerful performances in films like Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Training Day, Flight, and Fences, showcasing his range as an actor and his ability to captivate audiences with his magnetic screen presence.
Throughout his career, Washington has emphasised telling stories that are about important social issues, including racism, police brutality, addiction, and mental health.
