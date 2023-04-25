'Preternatural talent': Denzel Washington receives lifetime achievement award at CinemaCon

Veteran actor Denzel Washington was conferred with a surprise lifetime achievement at the ongoing CinemaCon, as per The Hollywood Reporter. During Sony's presentation at the event on Monday night, CEO Tom Rothman said that pundits believe that movie stars do not matter anymore. He disagrees, he said, adding, "They are just rarer than ever. Streaming doesn’t create movie stars, only global hits do.” He then took the moment to make the announcement of Washington's honour. In praising Washington, Rothman spoke with reverence about the actor's "preternatural talent", remarking that he had never seen him hit a false note, and neither had anyone else.

Washington smiled at the stage. And in a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, he thanked the audience for their unwavering support throughout his career. "We would be nothing without you all. What we do means nothing if you’re not there, without your houses. We are here for you, because of you and we thank you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ve been blessed beyond measure," he said.