'Pinocchio' new trailer: Guillermo del Toro brings this enchanting tale to life. Watch

A new trailer for Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' is here. Unlike the recent Disney live-action remake of the 1940 animated classic, this one is a stop-motion animated film and is closer to Italian author Carlo Collodi's original 1883 novel 'The Adventures of Pinocchio' than any film adaptation. It is also saturated in del Toro's trademark themes like what makes us monsters, a sense of belonging, and so on. del Toro's movies can be characterised as fairy tales for adults, and this appears to be no different. The newest trailer teases an edgy but still heartwarming story of a wooden puppet who is infused with life with magic and strives to be a real boy.

You can see the latest trailer here.

The story is set in late 19th-century Italy and is about a wooden puppet carved by a woodcarver called Geppetto. The puppet magically comes to life as a mischievous and impudent boy but yearns to become a real human boy. For Geppetto, he fills the void left by his dead son. In the Disney movie, his pointy nose enlarges when he lies.

Also Read: A tale of two Pinocchios: How Guillermo del Toro and Robert Zemeckis' takes differ

Written by del Toro and Patrick McHale, the film promises an emotional tale that explores complex emotions like grief and loss and what it means to be human. Visually, as is wont to happen with Guillermo del Toro movies, 'Pinocchio' looks fantastic.

Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

'Pinocchio' releases on December 9, 2022.