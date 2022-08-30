A tale of two Pinocchios: How Guillermo del Toro and Robert Zemeckis' takes differ

Guillermo del Toro's movie is thematically close to the original

Guillermo del Toro has always been attracted to those who do not belong. His movies, which can be characterised as fairy tale movies for adults, more often than not explore the weird and the monstrous. For him, monsters do not exist for our fear and loathing. He thinks of them as manifestations of our inner demons. Monsters in his stories are strange and often repellent, but simultaneously beautiful in a strange way. In his 'Pinocchio', a Netflix movie, Guillermo del Toro has depicted the character closer to how Collodi imagined: a rough carving only vaguely human in appearance -- judging by the trailer at least. We can expect del Toro to explore themes like sense of belonging through the movie. This is Pinocchio for adults -- edgier and more profound.



