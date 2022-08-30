A tale of two Pinocchios: How Guillermo del Toro and Robert Zemeckis' takes differ

Ever since Italian author Carlo Collodi came up with the 1883 fantasy novel 'The Adventures of Pinocchio', the tale of the titular mischievous puppet has been an integral part of children's literature in western countries. The character's popularity received a great boost in 1940 when Disney released an 88-minute animated feature, which is still regarded as one of the best-animated movies of the Golden Age of American Animation. However, the version of Pinocchio that was presented by the House of Mouse was a much watered-down, less edgy version. Collodi hated children, particularly the boys. The bratty, rude and heartless puppet Pinocchio from his novel was turned into a cheerful, gentle, and lifelike marionette in the Disney movie.