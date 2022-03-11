Pinocchio first look featuring Tom Hanks revealed; to release on Disney+

Tom Hanks will next star in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action adaptation of Pinocchio and makers revealed the first look of the film.

The film will retell the beloved bedtime story of a wooden puppet who goes on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. It will stream exclusively on Disney+ from September.

The puppet’s voice is by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices Pinocchio while Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Pinocchio’s guide Jiminy Cricket, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John, Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco is a new character, Sofia the Seagull and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Tom Hanks plays the central character of the wood carver who builds Pinocchio and treats him as if he were his own son.

This project is one of the two planned around the story of Pinocchio. The other feature is a stop-motion animated take from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. It is due for release by Netflix in December. Both take inspiration from the classic children’s novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ penned by Italian author Carlo Collodi.

As for the Tom Hanks’ project, Zemeckis penned the script for his adaptation with Chris Weitz, with the pair producing alongside Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano and Paul Weitz. Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns served as executive producers.

