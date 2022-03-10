Pete Davidson to play fictionalised version of himself in comedy series

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson will next be seen in a comedy show inspired by his own life.

Pete will play the lead in the show, playing a fictionalised version of self. The project has tentatively been titled ‘Bupkis’. He has also co-written with his long-time friend and collaborator Dave Sirus as well as Judah Miller.

‘Bupkis’ is described as a raw, unflinching, fictionalised version of Pete Davidson’s real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes.

Davidson is currently on a leave from SNL while he is filming the Miramax horror thriller ‘The Home’. He will next be seen on big screen in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’, which premieres on SXSW, Good Mourning with a U with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and in Meet Cute opposite Kaley Cuoco.