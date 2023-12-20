Percy Jackson and the Olympians review: Disney series is a winning stroll through Olympus (mostly)

Entering the realm of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was, for many, akin to cautiously approaching a labyrinth whose walls echoed with the missteps of its ill-fated cinematic predecessor. The cinematic misfire of 2010 still lingered like the ghost of a poorly cast Minotaur. The newer, TV adaptation, however, emerges as the demigod-infused remedy we never knew we needed. It's a journey that not only surpasses its cinematic predecessor but makes us wonder if the gods themselves had a hand in erasing the memory of that ill-fated adaptation.

Walker Scobell dons the mantle of Percy Jackson with a delightful mix of teenage charm and mischievous wit. His portrayal is a refreshing departure from the brooding angst that often plagues teenage protagonists, infusing the character with a genuine sense of wonder and relatability. It's as if Scobell's Percy Jackson is saying, "Sure, I'm a demigod, but I still struggle with homework like the rest of you mere mortals."

The supporting cast, including Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover, adds layers to the demigod trio, turning what could be a run-of-the-mill quest into a dynamic adventure filled with humour, heart, and a touch of teenage awkwardness. Jeffries, in particular, brings a steely self-possession to Annabeth that adds a dash of modern-day warrior to the mix.

The series wisely takes its time with exposition and character-building, allowing viewers — both seasoned demigod aficionados and newcomers to Camp Half-Blood — to savour the unfolding narrative. Unlike its cinematic predecessor, the show doesn't shy away from the intricacies of Greek mythology. However, it smartly sidesteps the pitfall of drowning in its own lore, maintaining a balance between fantastical whimsy and relatable coming-of-age moments.

The gods themselves, portrayed as a mix of half deadbeat parents and #MeToo-worthy figures, add a contemporary twist to the mythic backdrop. The series handles its characters' backstories with intelligence and relevance, weaving a narrative that feels both timeless and tuned to the present moment.

Yet, as with any quest, there are challenges along the way. The series occasionally falters in delivering the awe-inspiring spectacle that Greek mythology demands. The visual effects are strictly serviceable, lacking the grandeur and imagination one might expect when dealing with gods, monsters, and magical creatures. It's as if the show's budget constraints occasionally forced it to play peek-a-boo with the mythical elements, leaving audiences yearning for more visual splendour.