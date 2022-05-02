Paramount+ drops first look pic from Sylvester Stallone starrer ‘Tulsa King’

Paramount + dropped the first look image of Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone in which he stars as his mob boss character, Dwight.

The show marks the first major lead TV show. He was earlier seen as guest on a number of classics like ‘Police Story’, ‘Kojak’ but this was in the ‘70s. Most recently he was seen in ‘This Is Us’.

Tulsa King is the latest series from Paramount+. The first look gives us a peek of Stallone’s character Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King follows New York mafia Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who, when he’s released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realising that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.