Palm Springs film festival cancelled for 2022

COVID situation around the world has forced Palm Springs Film Awards to take a backseat as organisers announce that the entire film festival stands cancelled for 2022. This comes after the cancellation was first announced for Palm Springs Film Awards last week.

The festival announced in a statement: “Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17. This follows the cancellation of the January 6 Film Awards. After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers, and staff. Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment.

At this time Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled to return June 21-27, 2022. The Film Festival and Film Awards will return to an in-person event in January 2023. The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow. The festival will announce juried award winners from the official selection on January 15 via press release and social media.”

The Palm Springs Film Festival is held annually and is known to screen film entry submissions for the foreign language. For 2022, the opening night was scheduled to screen “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over.”

Meanwhile, honorees for the 2022 edition included Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Garfield, “Belfast,” “King Richard,” Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman.

