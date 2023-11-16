Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel to return as host

Oscars will be back before you know it and The Academy has already decided who it wants as the host for the next edition. It’s none other than TV chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, who will return to the stage to front the show for the fourth time. Also, returning to the fold is Molly McNearney who will be back to serve as an executive producer for the second consecutive year.

The TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live host previously fronted Oscars in 2017, 2018, and then 2023 telecasts. Others who have done this task four times are Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. Meanwhile, Johnny Carson has hosted the Oscars five times while Billy Crystal has done it nine times and Bob Hope has hosted for 11 times.

In a statement, Jimmy Kimmel said jokingly, “I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times.”

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President said, “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly [McNearney] returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly, and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

“After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment,” said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team.”

This year’s Oscars will be extremely different as probable for the top honours include some unconventional titles as they have earned critical acclaim while raking in the moolah. These include Barbie and Oppenheimer, the duo of films that released together and created mayhem at the worldwide box office. The phenomenon has a name and its called Barbenheimer. There are some other heavy favourites too like American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, and Poor Things.