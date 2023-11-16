A wave of emotions: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer pay tribute to Matthew Perry

Last month, we said tearful goodbyes to the cherished actor Matthew Perry, who will always be remembered by fans as the endearing Chandler Bing from the renowned TV series Friends. The heartfelt tributes from his fellow cast members persist, as after Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer have shared personal memories of their departed friend on their official Instagram handles.

Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green on Friends, took to Instagram to share a poignant post that included a photo of her and Perry, a screenshot of a text he had sent her, and a video clip of a touching scene between their characters on the show. Aniston's caption expressed the depth of her grief, stating, "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before."

She reflected on the profound impact Perry had on their lives, describing the Friends cast as a "chosen family" that forever changed their paths. Aniston shared a text from Perry, where he expressed how making her laugh was vital to him, saying, "His life literally depended on it." She added, "And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."

In his Instagram post, Schwimmer thanked Perry for "ten incredible years of laughter and creativity" and praised his "impeccable comic timing and delivery." Schwimmer highlighted the bond that formed among the cast, stating, "And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

Completing the trio of tributes, Kudrow, who played the quirky Phoebe Bouffay, shared her own memories of Perry. Alongside an early Polaroid of the pair with the NBC logo visible, Kudrow recalled the early days of Friends and how Perry made work enjoyable. She thanked him for his "open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise" and praised his brilliance even when not feeling well.

