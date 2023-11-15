I miss you every day: Courteney Cox pays tribute to Matthew Perry

Last month, the world bid farewell to the beloved actor Matthew Perry, forever etched in the hearts of fans as the witty and lovable Chandler Bing from the iconic TV series Friends. Now, hours after his Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc shared a tribute to him, his other co-star Courteney Cox, renowned for her portrayal of Monica Geller and Perry's on-screen wife, has also shared her own poignant tribute on Instagram.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty, and I miss you every day," Cox began her tribute. The actress went on to highlight a specific memory that showcased the unique bond she shared with Perry during the filming of Friends. This particular moment revolved around the iconic storyline of Chandler and Monica's one-night fling in London, which unexpectedly evolved into the beginning of their enduring love story. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) ×

Cox recounted, "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story." She then shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse, revealing Perry's penchant for adding his own touch to their scenes. "In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind," Cox added.

Also Read | I'll always smile when I think of you: Matt LeBlanc's emotional tribute to Matthew PerryEarlier, LeBlanc had shared a tribute to Perry alongside pictures of Perry, himself, and others on the set of the show. In a post on Instagram, LeBlanc conveyed the profound impact of Perry's friendship. "It was an honour to call you my friend. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. I'll never forget you," wrote LeBlanc. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," Le Blanc added.

Matthew Perry beyond Friends